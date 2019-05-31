Motorcyclist hurt after accident on N. Clinton, lanes reopen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash on N. Clinton St. Friday evening.

Fort Wayne police and medics were called to the scene at the 1700 block of N. Clinton near Science Central around 7:05 p.m.

According to police, a man lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on the road. No other vehicles were involved.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes of N. Clinton were shutdown at E. State Blvd. for over an hour as officers worked the scene.