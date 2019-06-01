Local News

Motorcyclist hurt after accident on N. Clinton, lanes reopen

Posted: May 31, 2019 07:42 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 08:50 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash on N. Clinton St. Friday evening. 

Fort Wayne police and medics were called to the scene at the 1700 block of N. Clinton near Science Central around 7:05 p.m. 

According to police, a man lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on the road. No other vehicles were involved. 

 The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The southbound lanes of N. Clinton were shutdown at E. State Blvd. for over an hour as officers worked the scene. 

 

