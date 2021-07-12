Motorcyclist injured after crash on Coliseum Blvd; westbound traffic backed up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers are advised to avoid West Coliseum Boulevard, just west of Lima Road, after a crash involving a motorcycle causes traffic to back up.

Just after 9 p.m., crews were sent to the intersection of West Coliseum Boulevard and Newago Road on reports of a crash with injuries, according to the police activity log.

A WANE 15 crew at the scene could see medics tending to the motorcyclist while in an ambulance. A condition has not been released.

Westbound traffic is backed up in the area. Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.