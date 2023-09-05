STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcycle rider was flown to a hospital Sunday after an SUV crashed into him at a rural Steuben County intersection.

Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash just after 6 p.m. in rural Scott Township. Officers at the scene found an injured man lying in a grassy area near the intersection where the crash happened.

The initial investigation revealed 51-year-old Tina Leep from Michigan was driving an SUV on County Road 300 North and stopped before continuing into the intersection with State Road 827. That’s when the SUV hit a motorcycle that was also driving through the intersection from SR 827. Google Maps shows there is a stop sign at CR 300 N and not on SR 827.

The 20-year-old man on the motorcycle was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital for lacerations and abrasions. No further details on his condition were given.

Police said they don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash.