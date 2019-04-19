Motorcyclist ejected after hitting guinea fowl

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOWE, Ind. (WANE) - A man was ejected from the motorcycle he was driving after hitting guinea fowl in LaGrange County on Wednesday.

LaGrange County deputies and members of the Howe Fire Department responded to the 7700 block of N 300 W near the state line with Michigan just before 11:00 Wednesday morning. Deputies say 37-year-old Joshua Huff was driving north on 300 W when he saw guinea fowl in the road. He was unable to avoid the birds and hit at least one causing him to lose control of the motorcycle.

Huff was ejected and suffered abrasions to his head and arms. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.