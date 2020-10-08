Motorcyclist dies weeks after crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist hurt in a crash last month has died.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Thursday that 45-year-old Shane E. Evans of Fort Wayne died of blunt force injuries related to a Sept. 13 crash.

It was around 1:15 a.m. when police and medics were called to the area of South Clinton Street and East Creighton Avenue on a report of a crash with injuries.

Fort Wayne Police said officers arrived to find a motorcycle with heavy damage and a car into a pole at the intersection. Evans was found on the side of the roadway with injuries to his leg and shoulder, police said.

He was conscious and alert, and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He was there until his death Wednesday, the coroner’s office said.