MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon on State Route 119, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said 22-year-old Austin G. Bussell from Mainville was riding a 2000 Honda motorcycle on SR 119, east of Indiana Ohio State Line Road in Recovery Township.

That’s when Bussell missed a curve and the motorcycle went off the road, the investigation determined.

Bussell was pronounced dead at a hospital, officers said.

The crash is still under investigation.