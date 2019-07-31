Motorcyclist dies after crash with SUV

First responders work a traffic crash along Jefferson Boulevard at Webster Street on July 20, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist badly hurt in a crash in downtown Fort Wayne earlier this month has died.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. July 20 at the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Webster Street. Police said a SUV and a motorcycle with two people aboard were both heading east on Jefferson Boulevard and as the vehicles approached the intersection with Webster Street, the two vehicles made contact. The occupants of the motorcycle were tossed off.

The man and woman were hospitalized with serious injuries, and were downgraded to critical condition once they were transported to the hospital.

The man died there. The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified him as Jason M. Sloniker, 37, of Fort Wayne. He died of blunt force injury due to a motor vehicle crash.

The current condition of the woman is unknown.