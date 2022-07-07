Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was involved in a crash near Bishop Dwenger High School Wednesday night.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, the man was driving a motorcycle south in the 5500 block of North Clinton St. around 10:30 p.m. A car coming from the opposite direction failed to yield the right-of-way and drove into the motorcycle’s path while attempting to turn into Bishop Dwenger.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle and taken to a hospital in serious condition, but was downgraded to critical upon arrival.

Police say the driver of the car stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. The driver and passenger in the car weren’t hurt. The man driving the motorcycle was wearing a helmet.

The crash is under investigation.