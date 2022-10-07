FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was badly hurt after he was found lying unresponsive on the side of a north Fort Wayne roadway Thursday evening.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Cross Creek Boulevard.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to a report from the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers and medics arrived at the scene to find a man down on the side of the road, unresponsive.

Medics treated the man then took him to a local hospital, where doctors described his injuries as “life-threatening.”

A witness told investigators they were driving on Cross Creek Boulevard when they spotted the man laying on the side of the road, the report said. There were no witnesses to the actual crash.

Police believe the motorcyclist was headed southbound on Cross Creek Boulevard when he lost control for some reason.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. It’s not known if speed or alcohol were factors.