Motorcyclist airlifted after laying down bike in Kosciusko County roadway

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Winona Lake man was badly hurt in a motorcycle crash southwest of Warsaw Tuesday night.

Police and medics were called around 9 p.m. to C.R. 250 south just east of S.R. 25 on a report of a motorcycle crash.

According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office report, 22-year-old Nicholas Moore was headed west on C.R. 250 South when he laid down his 2000 Yamaha XVS motorcycle and he was ejected.

Police said in the report “the exact circumstances of the collision remain unclear.”

Moore suffered head injuries and he was airlifted from the scene, the report said.

No other information was released.