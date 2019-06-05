Motorcyclist, 27, killed in crash
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - A Fremont man was killed Tuesday night when his motorcycle left a Steuben County roadway and struck a tree.
Police and medics were called around 7 p.m. to C.R. 450 West, just north of Lane 101 in Lake Pleasant, on a report of a crash.
According to Indiana State Police, 27-year-old Eric P. Corcimiglia of Fremont was traveling southbound on C.R. 450 West on a 2006 Buell motorcycle when he failed to negotiate the curve, left the west side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Corcimiglia, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have contributed to the crash.
