Motorcyclist, 27, killed in crash

A Fremont man was killed Tuesday night when his motorcycle left a Steuben County roadway and struck a tree.

Police and medics were called around 7 p.m. to C.R. 450 West, just north of Lane 101 in Lake Pleasant, on a report of a crash.

According to Indiana State Police, 27-year-old Eric P. Corcimiglia of Fremont was traveling southbound on C.R. 450 West on a 2006 Buell motorcycle when he failed to negotiate the curve, left the west side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Corcimiglia, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have contributed to the crash.