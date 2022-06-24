DeKalb County, Ind. (WANE) — A Friday morning motorcycle crash put the rider in the hospital and left another person with minor injuries.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said Justin England, 37, from Auburn, was traveling west in the 1700 block of County Road 56 “at a high rate of speed.”

The 2001 Mercury Sable

His Honda CBR motorcycle crossed the centerline and collided with an eastbound Mercury Sable driven by Tiffany Smurr, 24, of Butler.

The motorcycle ran off the road and skidded on its side into some tall grass.

England sustained injuries to his head, left arm and wrist and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Smurr’s finger was injured in the collision but she declined treatment by EMS.

Two other passengers in the Mercury were not injured.