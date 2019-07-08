Motorcyclist dies after crash on Winchester Road

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — A man died early Monday morning after crashing his motorcycle. It happened in the 5600 block of Winchester Road, just northwest of Airport Expressway, around 3:00 a.m.

Police said the man was riding south on Winchester when he came around a curve and lost control. He went off the road, hit a mailbox, and fell off of his motorcycle.

Police were first on scene and began CPR. When medics arrived a short time later, they took over and transported the man to a hospital in critical condition. When they got to the hospital, doctors pronounced the man dead.

Police said no other vehicles appeared to be involved, but it’s still not clear what caused the rider to crash. The man was not wearing a helmet.

The man’s identity will be released at a later time, following the conclusion of an autopsy.

Winchester Road was closed while fatal crash team investigators worked, but reopened around 5:40 a.m.