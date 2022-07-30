NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcycle rider died Friday evening in a crash on a Kimmell highway that involved two other vehicles, Indiana State Police reported.

State troopers from Fort Wayne and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department began to investigate around 5 p.m. The initial investigation found traffic had been stopped on US 33 southbound while a vehicle waited to turn east at the intersection with County Road 200 North.

A witness reported seeing a white Harley Davidson motorcycle pass the stopped traffic on the right shoulder when the bike was hit by a Chevy Tahoe that had turned west from northbound US 33 onto CR 200 N.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle, 36-year-old Shawn Patrick Loteckie of Albion, was ejected after the initial impact, and then hit another vehicle that was stopped on CR 200 N.

Loteckie was pronounced dead at the scene by the Noble County Coroner.

According to the police report, the two other drivers involved were not injured. The driver of the Chevy Tahoe was taken to a hospital to obtain a blood sample for chemical testing. Alcohol was not a suspected factor.

The investigation is ongoing.