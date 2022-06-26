MONTPELIER, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcycle ride was organized Sunday to support a Montpelier family and help with funeral costs for a great-grandfather and grandson who were killed on June 2 when a woman crashed her car into their home.

The community is seeking justice for Jerry “Jake” Michael, 74, and Jenson Reynolds, 5. Two others – a nearly 2-year-old girl, and the father of the children, Jerod Reynolds – were hospitalized for injuries. Brandi S. Bare, the woman driving drunk, initially had a bond of $5,000, and the judge later changed that to $50,000.

Family, friends and supporters gathered Sunday afternoon at Baldwin Park- known as the airplane park- on South Rockefeller Avenue in Montpelier. The event organized on Facebook includes a short motorcycle ride as well as a raffle, food, and games.

The event was organized by Big Brad’s Fireworks, Black Pistons Indiana, and Skulls of Honor Indiana.