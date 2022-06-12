NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – You can support local veterans and first responders Sunday with a motorcycle ride alongside the Freedom Riders of Indiana.

Organizers say all proceeds from the Operation Enduring Freedom Ride & Rally go to Freedom Riders of Indiana, Blue Line Paws, and The Fallen Outdoors.

The police-escorted ride lasts about an hour. Registration starts at 11 a.m., with the ride at 1 p.m. It costs $20 to participate, and an additional $10 for passengers on each bike.

When the ride ends, bring your family over to Schnelker Park for more activities. Bikes can be parked on Broadway between Park Street and Lincoln Highway.

Vendors will be set up around the park. Summit City Cause-Players superheroes and princesses will be there for kids to take pictures with. The Army National Guard has more fun planned for kids and adults alike.

Wallen Road is entertaining the crowd with a performance on the event stage starting around 2 p.m. Drinks are provided by Rockstar Lounge.

Along with the event is a car and bike show. Anyone is welcome to get involved, and you can register your ride from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Schnelker Park. Judging and awards are set for 3:30 p.m.