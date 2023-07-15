FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You’re invited to go for a ride to benefit another type of riding. 3 Rivers Harley Davidson Owners Group (H.O.G.) is hosting a benefit ride for Camp Red Cedar.

Camp Red Cedar Development Director Michael Kuhn and Bob Alt, the president of 3 Rivers H.O.G., stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. You can see that in the interview above.

The 3 Rivers H.O.G. Chapter benefit ride for Camp Red Cedar is on Saturday, July 22. The ride leaves from Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne at 11 a.m. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. It costs $15 per rider, $5 per passenger. You can click here to learn more.