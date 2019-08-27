Motorcycle driver flees police, crashes without helmet

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police say a Butler man fled a traffic stop and crashed without a helmet Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a motorcycle driver at US Highway 6 and Interstate 69.

They say the driver fled from police and turned north onto County Road 24, then shortly crashed into a mailbox and was ejected from the vehicle.

Police say the man was not wearing a helmet and sustained head trauma. He was later airlifted to a local hospital.

The incident is still under investigation and possible charges are pending.