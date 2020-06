FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Traffic was disrupted Wednesday afternoon in the northbound lanes of I-69 at the 311 mile marker near the Lima Road interchange because of a motorcycle crash.

Emergency crews were called to the location at around 2:15 p.m. The extent of the motorcycle rider’s injuries are not known and it’s unclear what caused the crash. Traffic is now back to normal.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.