FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash involving a motorcycle slowed traffic on Bluffton Road Wednesday afternoon.

A motorcycle is down after a crash on Bluffton Road at Winchester Road on Nov. 9, 2022.

Police and medics were called around 3:30 p.m. to Bluffton Road at Winchester Road on a report of a crash.

Police told WANE 15 the motorcycle was headed north on Bluffton Road when it ran into the back of a pickup.

The motorcyclist was hurt, police said. A condition was not available. The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

At the scene, a motorcycle was down in the northbound lanes of Bluffton Road. Several police officers were at the scene.

Traffic was being slowly routed around the crash.