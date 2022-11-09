FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash involving a motorcycle slowed traffic on Bluffton Road Wednesday afternoon.
Police and medics were called around 3:30 p.m. to Bluffton Road at Winchester Road on a report of a crash.
Police told WANE 15 the motorcycle was headed north on Bluffton Road when it ran into the back of a pickup.
The motorcyclist was hurt, police said. A condition was not available. The driver of the pickup was not hurt.
At the scene, a motorcycle was down in the northbound lanes of Bluffton Road. Several police officers were at the scene.
Traffic was being slowly routed around the crash.
- 3 Americans died of gas inhalation at Mexico City Airbnb: authorities
- Newly discovered photos show Nazi Kristallnacht up close
- Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney loses, House seat flipped
- Abbott: If Republicans in Congress don’t secure border as promised, Texas will
- Motorcycle crash slows Bluffton Road traffic