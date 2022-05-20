FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police and medics were called to the intersection of Oxford Street and South Bueter Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Friday on reports of a motorcycle crash.

Dispatchers told WANE 15 that eastbound traffic on Oxford St. was stopped between Wayne Trace and Meyer Road.

Officers on the scene told WANE 15 that one adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a release from FWPD, the motorcycle was traveling east on Oxford St and the SUV was making a left turn from Bueter Dr. to go west on Oxford Street when the two vehicles collided.

Oxford Street will be closed for the next couple of hours.