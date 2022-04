FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Fort Wayne police are investigating a crash that left two motorcyclists seriously injured.

The accident occurred in Fort Wayne’s West Central neighborhood, around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Washington Boulevard and Rockhill Street.

A Subaru Outback collided with the motorcycle, leaving the 2 motorcyclists with head injuries in serious condition.

Both were taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The driver of the Subaru sustained no injuries.