Motorcyclist dead after crash closes westbound Coliseum Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A fatal crash involving a motorcycle has closed a stretch of westbound Coliseum Boulevard.

Police and medics were called just after 1 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Coliseum Boulevard, just west of Lima Road, on a report of a crash.

Fort Wayne Police told WANE 15 a motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Coliseum when the driver of a Toyota Corolla was trying to make a left turn to go eastbound. Both crashed into each other shortly after.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Once the Fort Wayne Fire Department and Medics arrived, they removed the helmet to perform CPR but shortly after he died at the scene.

The driver of the Corolla was not hurt. The crash is still under investigation. Police at the scene have closed the westbound lanes of Coliseum Boulevard. No word on how long it will be closed.