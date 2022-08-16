A motorcycle hit a vehicle at the intersection of North Clinton and Ridgewood Drive on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a crash on North Clinton near the Coldwater Road split southeast of Glenbrook Square mall.

Details are limited, but a Fort Wayne police officer on the scene told WANE 15 it appears the motorcycle was going north on Clinton when it hit a vehicle. There’s no word on how many people were in the vehicle or if anyone was hurt.

North Clinton was closed while crews cleaned up the scene. The road is now back open to traffic.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.