FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One person has serious injuries after a motorcycle and an SUV collided.

According to dispatchers, the crash occurred at the corner of Lima and West Gump Roads around 4:20 p.m. One fire truck was one scene to assist with cleanup after the crash.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is running the investigation according to WANE 15’s Taylor Williams.

No further information as immediately available.