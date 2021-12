FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Midwest motorcycle club Saturday morning invites all active-duty military and veterans to come have breakfast.

The Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club is at Cosmo’s House of Pancakes on Lima Road from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

The club has organized the event as ‘a time to fellowship with other veterans of all eras,’ the Facebook page says.