HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE)– A motorcycle crash left one person dead and sent another to a hospital on Monday evening, according to the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 4:55 p.m., two people riding a Harley Davidson Electra Glide were traveling west on CR 1100 N when the driver of the motorcycle braked too hard at a 4-way intersection of CR 1100 N and CR 400 W.

The driver of the motorcycle then lost control as the vehicle began to slide sideways.

The driver and the passenger were ejected from the motorcycle as the vehicle came to a stop on the south side of CR 1100 N.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital. Police believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident.