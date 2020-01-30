Mothers of hazing victims speak at Trine University

ANGOLA. Ind. (WANE) — Two mothers brought together under horrible circumstances spoke at Trine University, sharing their stories of how hazing changed their lives for the worst.

Evelyn Piazza and Rae Ann Gruver’s sons, Tim Piazza and Max Gruver, both made national news in the recent years after hazing in their fraternities led to their deaths. Piazza was a sophomore at Penn State University when he suffered several injuries including a fractured skull and shattered spleen with a blood alcohol limit several times the legal limit. He was rendered brain dead and died on February 4, 2017. Gruver was a freshman at Louisiana State University when he was forced to drink alcohol in a hazing activity. He died with a blood alcohol level of .495. Gruver died on September 14, 2017 by acute alcohol intoxication with aspiration.

For two years now, Piazza and Gruver have been traveling to universities around the country presenting their lecture “Love, Mom and Dad”. They share the stories of their sons, who both died as a result of fraternity hazing at their schools, and talk about what hazing is and how it can affect victims and their families. The women said they did not know their sons were dealing with hazing and now try to educate as many students as they can about the reality of it.

“I think there are people who are hazed and they just don’t realize that that’s what it is and I think for other people, they need to have that encouragement and that strength to come forward and to speak up,” said Piazza.

“I think we are empowering kids to reach out when they see something happening and say something when something’s happening,” said Gruver. “There are more reports happening in the last year and a half.”

Trine has over 350 students participating in Greek life, and a policy that prohibits hazing. The policy warns against all types of hazing, on or off campus, regardless of the victim’s willingness to participate. It describes hazing as including but not limited to paddling in any form, forced consumption of food, alcohol, or drugs, degrading or humiliating games and activities, among other things.

Christopher Schuttler, 21, and Ricky Davila, 21, are both members of Trine’s Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. They said hazing is not something that happens at Trine, but they have heard Evelyn and Rae Ann speak before. They called the presentation a powerful message that everyone should hear.

“On Trine’s campus, it’s not something we hear about a lot,” said Davila. “Especially in our own organization, it’s not something we tolerate. We really want to take care of our brothers and not put them down. “

While it is not a concern for Trine’s Greek life students, they do hear about the stories of what takes place at other universities.

“Even though I do not have the same experience that their two sons had, I know that it can be an issue across the country, so it was definitely alarming to hear,” said Schuttler.

All 358 of Trine’s Greek life students were required to attend the talk, but around 250 other students and community members also showed up to hear the mothers speak. Piazza and Gruver said it is hard to measure what kind of impact their talks have but that it is something they have to do for themselves and their sons.

“I can’t let Tim’s death be in vain,” said Piazza. “It’s going to be three years this weekend. I need to help the people who are going through this, who have lost a child, and I need to make it stop so that nobody else has to do this.”