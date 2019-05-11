Mother’s Day Plant Sale offers wide variety

To celebrate the special women in your life, there will be a Mother’s Day Plant Sale at McMillen Community Center.

You can visit the sale on Saturday, May 11, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or Sunday, May 12, 12:00-4:00 p.m.

McMillen Community Center is located at 3901 Abbott St.

With over 600 kinds of plants at the plant sale, you’re sure to find delicious choices for the vegetable garden and great additions for the patio and flower bed. Locally grown herbs, vegetable starts, native plants, and flowering perennials join annuals, houseplants, mixed containers, hanging baskets, and bonsai.

You can pick up seeds for container-sized herbs and veggies as well as bags of quality potting soil. All of our beautiful and sturdy plants are locally grown and sold as a fundraiser to help support the Conservatory.

Volunteers are available to assist with plant selection and loading, including specialists in herbs, seed sprouting, native plants, and bonsai.

There is plenty of free parking.

Memberships will be available for purchase that evening for those who want to join in order to get the first peek.

