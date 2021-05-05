Mother’s Day gifts you can find in Fort Wayne

It’s time to show mom how much you love and appreciate her: Mother’s Day is Sunday! Do you still need to find a gift? This Mother’s Day, shop local! WANE 15 has put together a list of gift idea from local shops and businesses that will be sure to show your mom how special she is.

Board and Brush

FILE: Board and Brush on Lima Road

The best gifts are often hand-made, and that’s what Board and Brush is all about. Create something ultra personal at this DIY wood sign workshop.

FIND THEM: 6817 Lima Road in north Fort Wayne or 160 S. High St. in Roanoke

Cookie Cottage

FILE: Cookie Cottage cookies

More than likely, your mom has a sweet tooth. Enter: Cookie Cottage cookies. Cookie Cottage bills its treats as “the world’s greatest gourmet cookies for every day and special celebrations,” and it doesn’t get any more special than Mother’s Day. Pro tip: order up a variety of flavors to be safe.

FIND THEM: 620 W. Washington Center Road next to Texas Roadhouse

Cottage Flowers

What’s Mother’s Day without flowers for mom? Cottage Flowers in downtown Fort Wayne has “many fresh and fragrant arrangements to make this Mother’s Day extra special,” all custom made by skilled florists. Oh, and they offer free local delivery!

FIND THEM: 236 E. Wayne St. in downtown Fort Wayne

Country Heritage Winery

Is your mom a wine drinker? Silly question! Get mom a bottle of her favorite vino from Country Heritage, an award-winning winery just north of Fort Wayne. Want to really win her favor? Get the slushie kit!

FIND THEM: 185 C.R. 68 in LaOtto

DeBrand Fine Chocolates

FILE: Truffles at DeBrand Fine Chocolate

Chocolate from this renowned chocolatier is never a bad gift idea. With boxed chocolates, specialty artisan chocolates, chocolate truffles, chocolate art boxes and more, mom is sure to enjoy a treat – or treats! – from DeBrand!

FIND THEM: 878 S. Harrison St. in downtown Fort Wayne, 10105 Auburn Park Dr. in north Fort Wayne, or 4110 W. Jefferson Blvd. in the Jefferson Pointe shopping center

Good MRKT

FILE: Good MRKT

WANE 15’s Dirk Rowley says “literally everything or anything” in Good MRKT would make a great Mother’s Day gift. Good MRKT features fares from more than 35 local makers and creators, so you’re sure to find something that your mom will love.

FIND THEM: 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd., inside the Jefferson Pointe shopping center

Old Fort Soap Company

FILE: Old Fort Soap Company at the YLNI Farmers Market on Barr Street

What mom doesn’t like nice-smelling soaps? Old Fort Soap Company offers up all-natural and beautifully scented oil soaps, lotions, scrubs, laundry soaps – even deodorants and mosquito repellents! Pro tip: You can’t go wrong with the bubble bath bombs!

FIND THEM: at the the YLNI Farmers Market on Barr Street Saturday morning

The Olive Twist

Is your mom a star in the kitchen? Of course she is. At The Olive Twist, you’ll find – and taste – some of the best olive oils, vinegars and specialty products around.

FIND THEM: 6410 W. Jefferson Blvd. in Covington Plaza

Peter Franklin Jewelers

Mom deserves some bling this Mother’s Day. Peter Franklin Jewelers carries the finest selection of jewelry in the area, including bracelets, earrings and pendants sure to make your mom sparkle.

FIND THEM: 1111 E. Dupont Road in Fort Wayne, 507 Broadway St. in New Haven, and 2101 N. Wayne St. in Angola

Vera Bradley

FILE: Vera Bradley bags

Every mom needs a quality handbag, and you’ll find plenty at Vera Bradley – Fort Wayne’s famed bag maker. From bags, backpacks, and luggage to wallets and face masks, you’ll just need to pick the perfect design. There’s even a Harry Potter collection for the mom with a bit of a wizard side.

FIND THEM: 4120 W. Jefferson Blvd. in the Jefferson Pointe shopping center

Other ideas:

Spa day!

Mom works hard, and Mother’s Day is a great day to pamper her! Visit Fort Wayne has a list of Fort Wayne’s best – and most relaxing – spas.

Head downtown!

The Fort Wayne Downtown Improvement District is hosting a Mother’s Day Downtown event all weekend, from brunch options to shopping and window gazing! For more information on the fun, visit downtownfortwayne.com.

Donate on behalf of a mother lost

Mother’s Day can be a tough time for some who have lost their mothers. Healthier Moms and Babies works to support local mothers, and you can honor the memory of your mom through a donation that supports a mother in need in your community. Here’s how.