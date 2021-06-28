Mother taking legal actions after claim of abuse at Parkivew Hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A mother speaking out Monday, claiming a nurse hurt her son while he was a patient at Parkview Behavioral Health. The NAACP held a press conference on her behalf.

Shanita Redd says a nurse threw her 8-year-old, autistic son against a wall, leaving him bruised and bloody – and she wants justice for her son.

Picture of Malachi after a visit to Parkview Behavioral Health (left) and school photo (right). Curiosity of Shanita Redd.

WANE 15 obtained a copy of a police report that says on April 29 a Crisis Intervention Team officer brought 8-year-old Malachi Redd to Parkview after his mother called for help saying her son was uncontrollable and he had hurt a teacher at his school. The report says he told an officer he wanted to die and threatened to hurt his mother.

Two days later, the police report says the hospital called asking to sedate Malachi because he was becoming aggressive – and his mother said no. When she arrived at the hospital later that night, she claims her son had severe bruises and swelling on his face.

And he’s now traumatized.

“He’s struggling and it’s hard because it’s like there’s not a lot of help that I can give him right now,” Redd said.

The family filed reports with the Fort Wayne Police Department, Parkview Police Department, and the Department of Child Protective Services. The Allen County Prosecutors Office also looked into it – and in a letter to Redd said the evidence was not sufficient enough for charges and none will be filed.

WANE 15 also received a statement from Parkview saying quote:

Following a complaint at Parkview Behavioral Health in May, thorough internal and external investigations were conducted. Parkview’s internal investigation determined the co-worker involved followed appropriate protocols. Per our policy, we also contacted the Indiana Department of Child Services, whose Institutional Child Protection Services Unit investigated the matter. Additionally, in the interest of transparency, Parkview Police and Public Safety asked the Fort Wayne Police Department to conduct an investigation, which was ultimately handed over to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and no criminal charges have been filed. For the privacy of the co-worker and patient involved, we are unable to share any more details. Tami B Spokesperson Parkview

The family and NAACP are still pursuing legal action, now hiring out-of-state attorneys.