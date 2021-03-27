Mother-son nerf wars at community center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The New Haven Parks & Recreation Department and Community Center located at 7500 SR 930 East, Fort Wayne is hosting a mother-son nerf war event on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The evening will be filled with games, activities, and snacks. Attendees must bring their own nerf guns, but the center will supply the darts. The center asks for attendees to make their nerf guns with their name. Extra guns and darts are welcome, however, the original darts might be lost in the fight.

To register, please call the park office 260-749-2212, visit the website, or stop by the New Haven Community Center during office hours.



**Event is strongly recommended for ages 6 and up

**Cost is $8 PER PERSON

**You must pre-register!! NO TICKETS AT THE DOOR!

**Volunteers must call the park office PRIOR to the event.