Mother continues annual adoption celebration in honor of adopted daughter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – November is National Adoption Awareness Month, and a local radio station partners annually with an advocate to spread the word.

Melissa Montana, President and CEO of the STAR 88.3 Adoption Celebration, started the event years ago in honor of her own adopted daughter.

Montana discusses the 23rd annual event taking place next Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Sweetwater Sound.

The free and family-friendly event gives those who attend the opportunity to learn more about adoption and enjoy an afternoon of entertainment.