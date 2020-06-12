Foellinger Theatre concerts moved to 2021

Several Clyde Theatre shows have also been canceled or rescheduled

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several concerts set to happen at the Foellinger Theatre have been pushed to 2021. The announcement came in the same week a list of shows at The Clyde Theatre have been canceled or rescheduled.

According to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, new dates are being discussed for most of the shows that were set to happen this summer.

The shows include: Air Supply, REO Speedwagon, The Beach Boys, DSL*Dire Straits Legacy, Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles, Rumours – The Music of Fleetwood Mac, Stayin’ Alive – The Sound of the Bee Gees and Kenny Cetera’s Chicago Experience.

Full refunds have been made available if concert-goers can’t make it to new dates. Current tickets will be honored whenever the concerts happen. Refund requests will be accepted after the new dates are announced.

On Thursday, the staff of The Clyde Theatre announced that all June, July and August shows have been postponed or canceled. Ticket holders will be notified of new dates and refund options.

The affected shows include:

03/19: Matt Stell – Postponed, New Date: Saturday September 19

03/25: A Cappella Live! – CANCELLED

03/26: Los Lobos – Postponed, New Date: Sunday, September 20

04/03: Jim Breuer – Postponed, New Date: Friday, November 27

04/04: Dennis DeYoung – Postponed, New Date: Saturday, October 3

04/14: In This Moment – Postponed, New Date: TBD

04/15: Brian Culbertson – Postponed, New Date: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 (NEXT YEAR)

04/16: Bruce Hornsby – Postponed, New Date: Wednesday, June 16, 2021 (NEXT YEAR)

04/30: Jonny Lang – Postponed, New Date: Friday, November 13

05/05: Hollywood Undead & Bad Wolves – CANCELLED

05/08: Gatlin Brothers – CANCELLED

05/16: ZoSo: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience – Postponed, New Date: TBD

05/20: Motionless In White – CANCELLED

05/23: Resurrection: A Journey Tribute – EXODUS 2020 Tour – Postponed, New Date: TBD

05/31: Candlebox – CANCELLED

06/02: Circa Survive – Postponed, New Date: Sunday, February 7, 2021

06/05: The Musical Box Performs “A Genesis Extravaganza” – Postponed, New Date: TBD

06/27: The Struts – Postponed, New Date: TBD

07/07: Billy Strings – Postponed, New Date: Tuesday, December 29

07/10: Leonid & Friends – Postponed, New Date: Friday, November 20