Mosquito activity is on the rise, experts share what you can do

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The end of the spring season has brought hot and, at times, humid weather, which has led to more mosquitoes.

Local mosquito experts say that the mosquitoes that you are currently seeing around the region are nothing more than a nuisance. That will likely change over the coming months, as the summer season will signal an elevated concern in the potential for disease carrying mosquitoes.

Mosquito Squad is a private mosquito spray company that operates in Fort Wayne and South Bend. The owner of Mosquito Squad believes that the weather has led to an uptick in mosquitoes across the area. He says that his company has received roughly 30% more calls from residents this year.

“Very busy, we’re having a lot of phone calls, a lot of new customers calling in because the mosquito activity is so much higher. We’re seeing a lot higher activity for June than you would normally see in Indiana and a lot of that I attribute to mild winter we had, as well as the rapid push for higher temps and humidity. When we see seventy to ninety percent humidity it’s like free reign for the mosquitoes to hatch,” said Kelly Broyles, Owner, Mosquito Squad of Fort Wayne and South Bend.

Broyles said that he expects to see more and more mosquitoes as the calendar moves through the summer months and into the early Fall.

Some residents have been left wondering if the county would deploy mosquito spray trucks, as they have in years past. David Fiess, the Director of Environmental Services from the Allen County Department of Health said that the county has not deployed trucks since 2011. In an attempt to save money, the county will only deploy insect spray trucks in the event of a large disease carrying outbreak. These rare measures would be taken if mosquitoes were carrying the rare Eastern Equine Encephalitis or “Triple-E” for short.

Both Mosquito Squad and the Allen County Department of Health have some tips for you to limit the mosquito population at your residence.

“Keep in mind, there are things you can do as a home owner to help reduce those mosquitoes. Eliminate standing water. Make sure you’re rotating your bird baths out. Watch tarps that are over firewood or over a boat in a corner, make sure it’s taught. and there is no water pooling. It only takes about a cap full of water to breed two to three hundred mosquitoes in a matter of days. So if we start with a couple of bird baths that breed three or four hundred mosquitoes, no next week those three or four hundred are each breeding more,” said Broyles.

The Environmental Services Division of the Allen County Department of Health provides mosquito larvae eating fish to the public at no cost. These fish can be placed in small ponds and water gardens to help limit the total mosquito population. Those interested are asked to call 260-449-7459.