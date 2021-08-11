Morning storms cause damage in Fort Wayne area

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – For the second morning in a row, strong storms moved through northeast Indiana Wednesday bringing heavy rain, thunder, lightning, and strong winds.

A tree fell onto a house on the city’s southwest side. A WANE 15 has a crew at to the scene. Several similar incidents are being reported throughout the city, as well as multiple reports of wires down.

Strong storm tears American flag along Jefferson Blvd.

The storm knocked out the traffic lights out at Engle Rd. and W. Jefferson Blvd. as well as S. Anthony Blvd. and E. Rudisill Blvd. Drivers should treat those intersections as stop signs. There are also reports of large limbs and branches down off S. Anthony Blvd.

Large tree blocking traffic along E. Rudisill Blvd.

According to Indiana Michigan Power, multiple power outages are being reported. You can find a map of the outages here.

If you see any storm damage or weather-related video and can safely send it to us, click here.