Morning rollover crash claims life of Huntington man

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington man has died following a morning rollover crash.

Police say a vehicle was going southbound on State Road 5 when it left the roadway between County Roads 200S and 300S. The vehicle rolled several times before coming to a rest.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash, and the driver was taken to an area hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased due to blunt force trauma.

The name of the driver was not immediately made available.