Double the volunteers participate in FWCS day of caring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 13 Fort Wayne Community Schools will be in tip top shape, after Thursday’s day of caring. The community is coming together to partner with Fort Wayne Community Schools for the 30th annual event.

Over 120 volunteers are coming to help out. “We’re super grateful to these companies who help volunteer their time, there’s no way that we could do this without the community support so every principal we’ve met with, they’re always grateful to be selected for day of caring because they know they’re going to have a community member come and help them get the school ready for the school year,” says school maintenance manager Pete Smith. FWCS partners with United Way for the event today.

Some of those companies volunteering include Fort Wayne Metals, Big Brothers and Big sisters and Vera Bradley. Some of the projects they will work on today include mulching, painting, and various clean up projects. The biggest goal this year is to clean up various school ground locations.

“Typically our grounds crew is overwhelmed this time of year with all the projects so this helps us just get the site ready. We paint safety lines is one of the things we do around the bus areas just get the playgrounds ready just so that when August 16 hits and the school year starts, we are ready to go,” Smith says.

The schools are looking forward to having things ready to go for the upcoming school year. FWCS starts school August 16. Look for WANE 15’s back to school coverage beginning at the end of July.