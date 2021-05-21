Trubble Brewing opens new taproom in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) — Trubble Brewing has opened a third location, and the first outside central Fort Wayne.

Trubble Public House is now open at 314 N. Main Street in Roanoke.

The taproom, which will also be known as the Trubble Pub, features TVs, dart boards, a pool table and bar seating “that encourages longer stays,” General Manager Keli Hankee said. Trubble Brewing beer is on tap, of course, and a selection of fine wines and hand-selected liquors are available.

Small plates including paninis and soft pretzels are also served.

Trubble Public House is Trubble’s first location outside of Fort Wayne. Trubble opened its original location along Broadway in 2015, and Trubble Riverside Cafe & Tap inside Promenade Park in 2019.

Trubble Public House is open Wednesday through Saturday at 5 p.m.