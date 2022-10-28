Even though the Live Doppler 15 Forecast has some rain for Halloween the timing of the rain may end up keeping your little ghouls and goblins dry.

Right now our forecast model data has the showers ending just after 2 pm. That means by 5 pm (The official start time for trick or treating in Fort Wayne), the rain will be over.

Even without the rain, it will be a rather scary and dark night with mostly cloudy skies shrouding the late afternoon and early evening sunshine.

The sunset for Hallows Eve is at 6:37 pm but without the sunshine, it will be darker during the trick-or-treat hours.

We’ll keep you up-to-date with any changes to the forecast as we continue to stir the witches’ brew here at the weather center.