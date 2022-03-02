HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — A new subdivision, Broad Acres, with 715 single family homes is planned in northwest Allen County.

The New Venture Development Corp, affiliated with Northeast Realty Group on LaCabreah Lane in Fort Wayne, filed plans to fill nearly 300 acres with homes. Owners of the property are listed as Salomon Farm Holdings, LLC.

The plans were filed last month with the Department of Planning Services in Allen County and call for rezoningthe land from A-1 (agricultural) to R-1 or residential for single family homes.

Broad Acres in Eel River Township is bounded by Hathaway Road on the north, Carroll Road on the south , Hand Road on the east and farmland, west. Streets and cul de sacs with names like Tranquilo Way, Mountain Sky Cove, White Stallion Place, Fair Creek Run, Patton Pass and Cascada Court wind around numerous detention ponds, according to plans filed with the plan commission.

To the east, Broad Acres will be continguous with Silverstone and The Preserves at Carroll Creek subdivisions.

Although it doesn’t give typical lot sizes, the density is projected at 2.4 units per acre. Water and sewer will be provided by Huntertown. WANE 15 has reached out to developer Ric Zehr for more details and is awaiting a response.

The rezoning will be address most likely at an April 14 public hearing.