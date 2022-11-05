ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – More than 1,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers were without power Saturday evening as high winds swept through Allen County, according to the I&M outage map.

I&M said the wind was knocking trees and limbs into power lines and causing widespread outages from southwest Michigan to east central Indiana. As of 4:30 p.m., about 16,000 customers were without power across the company’s service territory, with about half of those affected in the South Bend and Elkhart areas.

The company said crews are responding safely and quickly to restore power to impacted customers. Outage numbers have fluctuated throughout the day as crews have repaired damage and turned the lights back on for some customers. However, the continued high winds are causing additional outages and hampering restoration efforts.

Restoration times will be made available as damage is assessed and timetables for repairs are determined.

I&M is reminding residents of these safety precautions:

• Downed power lines. Stay away from any downed wires and report them to I&M. You

can contact I&M by calling 1-800-311-4634 or call 911.

• Be careful around debris and fences. Fallen limbs and other debris can hide downed

power lines, and a downed line may be contacting a fence out of line of sight. Look

around carefully. Trees could fall or drop limbs at any moment, please look up.

• Traffic lights may not be functioning. Please use caution and be mindful of first

responders and utility workers on the roadways.

• We urge the general public not to approach our crews. For your safety and ours, please do not approach I&M employees and contractors working to restore power.