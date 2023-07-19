FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The second phase of a road project brings more lane restrictions to southwest Fort Wayne.

There are intermittent lane restrictions on Getz Road between West Jefferson Boulevard and South Bend Drive; South Bend Drive between Covington Road and West Jefferson Boulevard, and Liberty Mills Road between Amber and West Hill roads.

The second phase started Tuesday and is expected to last through July 27. The work is part of a City of Fort Wayne Transportation Engineering Resurfacing project.