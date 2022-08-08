HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — More than 200 new homes are slated to be built in Northwest Allen County, meaning more agricultural land will disappear.

Beaumont, a new 165-lot development on 190 acres along Carroll Road, proposed by local developer Ric Zehr, is the latest of Zehr’s announcements, according to documents released Friday by the Allen County Plan Commission. Another smaller 29-acre subdivision, Broad Acres Extended, is planned for 53 lots, bringing the proposed new home total to 218 “estate” homes.

In the subdivision, there are 12 lakes planned and lighting throughout, the proposal says. As a nod toward more traffic on Carroll Road, the developer is dedicating 60 feet of right of way on the Carroll Road plat frontage for future improvements.

In March, Zehr and New Venture Development Corp, based out of Northeastern Realty Group, on LaCabreah Lane, put Broad Acres on Carroll Road on the map with 714 new homes.

In February, Zehr announced plans to build 825 homes off Hand and Hathaway roads called The Fens and The Farmstead at Carroll Creek.

The land, previously zoned for agricultural, will need rezoning to R1, the least dense residential zoning for single family homes.

In supporting documents, the addition is termed part of a “strategic targeted growth area,” needed by Allen County to fill a need for housing. “The formerly rural area has rapidly become a residential zoned area in a growth area supported by the Town of Huntertown’s targeted growth and service area.”

There are water main extensions planned to service the project and a “planned regional lift station…gravity sewer mains would be extended to serve the site,” the plan states.

As of Aug. 1, the proposal notes that there were seven homes available in Eel River Township, adjacent to Perry Township and only 381 homes for sale in Allen County.

“This represents a housing crisis in an inventory level that is normally 2,500 to 3,000 listed homes,” the proposal states.