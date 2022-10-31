FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – New Narcan kits were installed Monday in Fort Wayne, in an effort to fight against the ongoing opioid crisis.

The Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance is helping those who overdose in the community by putting up six new opioid rescue kits, starting with Trinity United Methodist Church.

Naloxone, often under the brand-name Narcan, is medicine that can reverse the effect of an opioid or heroin overdose, and can be life-saving if given in time.

Some of the main drugs that have seen a rise in recent years include oxycodone, prescription drugs and pills, heroin, and fentanyl. It only takes 2 milligrams of Fentanyl to overdose and kill somebody– which is the same as two grains of salt.

In Allen County, there were 68 drug overdose deaths in 2016. Last year, that number was 173, the highest recorded. This year, there have been 74 overdose deaths with 59 pending toxicology, according to Capt. Kevin Hunter with the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Brittany Frankas says the church decided to do something about it.

“Please utilize them. Get the help that you need,” Frankas said. “Please reach out to someone if you are struggling. There are many, many organizations here in town such as the HART team. There are many transitional programs that are willing and ready with arms open to help.”

Faith-based nonprofit The Lighthouse also installed three rescue kits around the city in July.

If you or someone you know are struggling with addiction, you can contact FWPD’s Hope and Recovery Team (HART) for information about resources. A complete map with locations of Narcan kits around the entire state can be found here.