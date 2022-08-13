FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Back-to-school events continue Saturday, with two more chances for students to get free supplies and prepare for the academic year.

Bring the family out to Tillman Park, where 250 book bags with some supplies are being given away, organizers said.

There’s a chance to win a flat screen TV, gas card, or Visa gift card with raffles throughout the day. Organizers said there is free food while it lasts, as well as vendors, a live DJ, games and more entertainment. The event lasts from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There’s a Community Mental Health Awareness Walk at 10 a.m. starting at McMillen Park and ending at Weisser Park. Organized by the Society of Black Mental Health Professionals, the walk serves to help end the stigma around mental health. Resources are available on site to learn more.

Backpacks and school supplies are also being given away at the event. It wraps up at 1 p.m.