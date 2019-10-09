More fetal remains found on property connected to abortion doctor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced that more fetal remains have been found on an Illinois property connected to abortion doctor Ulrich Klopfer.

Hill said they were notified on Wednesday around noon from authorities investigating in Illinois that family members of Klopfer had found more fetal remains while sorting through his personal belongings. Klopfer, who died on September 3, preformed abortions in Fort Wayne, Gary, and South Bend. On September 12 authorities in Illinois were notified by family members that they had found medically preserved fetal remains among his belongings.

Indiana investigators have been sent to Will County, Ill. to find out more about the remains. Hill said he anticipates more information on the new discovery to come down later on Wednesday or Thursday, but that he believes it is likely the remains will be from Indiana because they were stored in a similar fashion to the first set of remains.

“It appears to be kept in the same manner that the remains that we currently have here in Indiana so anticipate that,” said Hill. “That’s one of the things that we’re in the process of confirming.”

Allen County Right to Life said in a statement regarding the new remains, “We continue to grieve for the 2,246 children who were already found on Sept 12,” adding, “We urge Attorney General Curtis Hill to work with Illinois to determine if these additional babies are also from Indiana like the original 2,246 remains.”

Hill said that if the remains are from Indiana, his office plans to bring them back to the state.

“When our investigators get there, they’ll confirm with Will County authorities and make a determination of likelihood that the remains are from Indiana abortions,” said Hill. “If they make that determination, then we will feed that into protocol that we have established for the previously discovered remains, which are now in Indiana, and we would subsequently make arrangements to transport the remains to the state of Indiana for further disposition.”

Hill’s office conducted raids on properties owned by Klopfer in Fort Wayne and South Bend after the initial discovery in Illinois, but no remains were found on those properties. Earlier this month, the office oversaw the the transportation of the remains from Will County, Ill. to Indiana.

The attorney general’s office said those with concerns about fetal remains should either email questions@atg.in.gov or call (317) 234-6663.