FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– More early voting locations opened up on Tuesday.

Those looking to cast their ballot early can go to Indiana Wesleyan, Ivy Tech Coliseum Campus, the Public Safety Academy, and Salomon Farm.

Image courtesy of the Allen County Election Board

These satellite locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Friday. On Saturday, these locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Rousseau Centre will reopen from 8 a.m. to noon for the last day of early voting, which is Monday, May 2.

Indiana’s primary election is on May 3.